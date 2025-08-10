Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Q1 results: Profit rises to ₹71.16 crore

The city-based firm had registered a profit after tax of ₹7.47 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Global supply chain solutions provider TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd has reported a consolidated profit after tax for the April-June 2025 quarter at ₹71.16 crore, the company said on Sunday.

The city-based firm had registered a profit after tax of ₹7.47 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. Revenue from operations during the quarter under review marginally went up to ₹2,592.31 crore from ₹2,539.39 crore registered in the year ago period.

In a statement on Sunday, the company said the share of profit from TVS ILP (Industrial and Logistics Park) business, in which TVS Supply Chain Solutions holds 25.2 per cent stake, was ₹177.23 crore during the April-June 2025 quarter. "This was subsequent to the transfer of 11 million sq ft of warehouse space as part of the Infrastructure Investment Trust listing," the statement said.

 

Aimed at further strengthening its end-to-end solutions offering, during the quarter under review, TVS Supply Chain Solutions consolidated its Integrated Final Mile (IFM) business into the Integrated Supply Chain Solutions segment across the United Kingdom and European markets.

This move is aimed at meeting growing customer demand. The unified operations enhance service delivery, reduce duplication and support margin expansion.

Commenting on the occasion, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Global Chief Financial Officer R Vaidhyanathan said, "We began FY26 on a steady note, with improved profit delivery and disciplined execution of our transformation initiatives. Our margin improvement reflects operational discipline across key businesses."  The restructuring programme in the United Kingdom and in Europe is set to drive a step-change in operating leverage and long-term margin trajectory by redefining our cost baseline, he said.

"We are confident of delivering progressive improvements in margin profile and bottom-line performance through the course of FY26 and beyond," he said.

The strong order pipeline of ₹5,300 crore drives outlook for the current financial year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Company News tvs Q1 results

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

