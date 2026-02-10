Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Apollo Hospitals Q3 net profit jumps 35% on strong organic growth

Apollo Hospitals Q3 net profit jumps 35% on strong organic growth

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises reported a 35% rise in consolidated net profit in Q3FY26, driven by organic growth across hospitals, HealthCo and lifestyle businesses, with margins improving

Apollo Hospitals

| Image: Wikimedia Commons

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:01 PM IST

Leading hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprises (AHEL) has posted a 35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit during the third quarter of financial year 2025–26 to Rs 502 crore, compared to Rs 372 crore in Q3FY25.
 
During the period under review, its consolidated revenues grew 17 per cent to Rs 6,477 crore versus Rs 5,527 crore in Q3FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 965 crore against Rs 762 crore in Q3FY25. “It has been all-round growth. All three business verticals have done well. The growth in hospitals has all been organic as we had no new hospitals coming in this quarter,” said Krishnan Akhileswaran, group chief financial officer at Apollo Hospitals.
 
 
The consolidated revenues of the healthcare services division increased by 14 per cent during the October–December quarter of FY26 to Rs 3,183 crore compared to Rs 2,785 crore in Q3FY25. EBITDA also grew 18 per cent to Rs 790 crore versus Rs 671 crore in Q3FY25. Margins during the period were at 24.8 per cent in Q3FY26. Net profit in healthcare services stood at Rs 422 crore against Rs 348 crore in Q3FY25, up 21 per cent year-on-year.
 
Apollo Health and Lifestyle gross revenue stood at Rs 467 crore against Rs 390 crore in Q3FY25, posting a growth of 20 per cent. In the case of Apollo HealthCo also, revenue increased 20 per cent to Rs 2,827 crore compared to Rs 2,352 crore in Q3FY25.
 
“Q3FY26 reflects the fundamental strength and clinical depth of Apollo’s integrated care model. Across our network, teams are consistently delivering strong outcomes through disciplined execution in patient safety, quality, and experience. This quarter, sustained investments in advanced clinical capability translated into meaningful progress across key specialties, from Apollo OMR completing 150 robotic joint replacement surgeries in its first 150 days to the expansion of our stroke care network in Chennai with nine advanced stroke labs, strengthening rapid-access care and outcomes,” said Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
   

Topics : Apollo Hospitals Q3 results hospitals

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:00 PM IST

