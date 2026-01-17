Q3FY26 results: HDFC, ICICI, Yes Bank, JK Cement among 22 firms on Jan 17
Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, IDBI Bank, RBL Bank, Oswal Yarns, and Netweb Technologies are also to release their October-December earnings reports today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Can Fin Homes, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, IDBI Bank, RBL Bank, PNB Gilts, Rossari Biotech, and JK Cement are among 22 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Jayaswal Neco Industries, Nureca, Nitin Castings, Oswal Yarns, Meyer Apparel, Viram Suvarn, Trident Lifeline, and Netweb Technologies India.
HDFC Bank Q3 results preview
Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the quarter to be a transitional one, with signs of improving loan growth and stabilising margins, tempered by ongoing pressures on deposit mobilisation and muted treasury gains.
While the Q3FY26 numbers may not appear particularly strong at first glance, analysts believe the results could indicate that the bank’s earnings have passed the trough. The expectation is that performance will improve further into Q4FY26 and FY27, supported by stabilising margins and steady credit growth.
According to market estimates, HDFC Bank’s Q3FY26 earnings are likely to show a gradual recovery. Analysts expect net interest income (NII) to rise by 4-7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), reflecting improving loan growth, although pressures on liabilities may limit upside.
Net profit is expected to grow by 5-11 per cent Y-o-Y, indicating a modest but steady rebound in profitability.
Market highlights from January 16
Indian stock markets closed higher on Friday, supported by gains in information technology (IT) and banking stocks, even as selling pressure weighed on pharma and consumer durables shares.
The BSE Sensex touched an intraday high of 84,134.97, rising 0.9 per cent (752.26 points), before trimming gains to settle at 83,570.35, up 187.64 points or 0.23 per cent.
Similarly, the Nifty50 rose to an intraday high of 25,873.50, up 0.81 per cent, but ended the day at 25,694.35, gaining 28.75 points or 0.11 per cent.
On the BSE, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and HCLTech were the top gainers, while Eternal, Asian Paints, and Maruti were the biggest losers. On the NSE, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro led gains, whereas Cipla, Jio Financial, and Eternal dragged the index lower.
Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT was the top performer, surging 3.34 per cent, whereas Nifty Pharma lagged, down 1.28 per cent.
List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, January 17
- BLB Ltd
- Can Fin Homes Ltd
- HDFC Bank Ltd
- ICICI Bank Ltd
- IDBI Bank Ltd
- Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd
- JK Cement Ltd
- Meyer Apparel Ltd
- Netweb Technologies India Ltd
- Nitin Castings Ltd
- Nureca Ltd
- Oswal Yarns Ltd
- PNB Gilts Ltd
- Punjab & Sind Bank
- RBL Bank Ltd
- RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd
- Rossari Biotech Ltd
- Swadha Nature Ltd
- Trident Lifeline Ltd
- UCO Bank
- Viram Suvarn Ltd
- Yes Bank Ltd
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 10:22 AM IST