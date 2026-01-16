Friday, January 16, 2026 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Companies / Quarterly Results / JB Pharma Q3 PAT up 22%, revenue rises 11% on better domestic performance

JB Pharma reports a 22% rise in Q3 FY26 profit as strong growth in domestic and international formulations offsets flat CDMO revenues

Nikhil Chopra, chief executive officer (CEO) and whole-time director at JB Pharma

Sanket Koul New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based drugmaker JB Pharma announced a 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the January quarter (Q3 FY26) at Rs 198 crore, aided by higher revenues in both the domestic and international formulations businesses.
 
It had recorded Rs 162 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,065 crore in Q3 FY26, an 11 per cent Y-o-Y rise from Rs 963 crore reported in Q3 FY25.
 
JB Pharma’s domestic business grew by 10 per cent year on year to Rs 620 crore, driven by strong demand for products such as Cilacar, Cilacar-T, Rantac, Nicardia, Metrogyl and Sporlac.
 
 
“The domestic formulations business outperformed the Indian pharmaceutical market, driven by broad-based momentum across key chronic therapies and continued strength in our flagship brands,” said Nikhil Chopra, chief executive officer (CEO) and whole-time director at JB Pharma.
 
The company’s international formulations segment grew by 12 per cent Y-o-Y, with its South Africa, Russia and US businesses registering positive growth.

The company’s contract drug manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business revenue remained nearly flat at Rs 117 crore in Q3 FY26 against Rs 118 crore in the same period last year.
 
“Despite a high base in Q3 FY25, CDMO business sales momentum sustained in this quarter. CDMO sales momentum will continue in Q4 FY26,” the drugmaker said in its investor presentation for the January quarter.
 
At the operating level, JB Pharma reported a 16 per cent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to Rs 296 crore, with Ebitda margins at 27.8 per cent.
 
“As we move forward, our priorities remain centred on strengthening flagship brand franchises, accelerating growth in chronic therapies, scaling our CDMO businesses, and building a resilient, agile and future-ready organisation,” Chopra added.
 
The results were announced after market hours on Tuesday. JB Pharma’s stock rose 0.39 per cent to Rs 1,901.55 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

