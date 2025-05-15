Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mukesh Ambani meets Trump again, this time at Qatar Emir's state dinner

In Doha, Mukesh Ambani was present at the state dinner hosted for Donald Trump by the Emir of Qatar. However, reports suggest that business discussions were off the table

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

US President Donald Trump meets Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani as Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani looks on, in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | Photo: PTI

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani met US President Donald Trump at the Lusail Palace in Doha, Qatar. This is their second public meeting after Ambani attended Trump's presidential inauguration in January this year.
 
In Doha, Ambani was present at the state dinner hosted for Trump by the Emir of Qatar. In a video, Ambani is seen sharing pleasantries with both Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani before they headed for the state dinner. The video also shows Mukesh Ambani engaging in a friendly conversation with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick alongside Trump. 
 
 
Even though business discussions were reportedly off the table at the state dinner, Ambani's RIL has businesses which are closely tied to the decisions made by Trump.

In January, Ambani travelled to the US with his wife Nita to witness Trump's inauguration. They were also part of the select 100 who attended an intimate candlelit dinner with the US President a day before his inauguration.
 

Reliance's business ties with US, Qatar

 
In 2024, Reliance secured waivers from the US government, which allowed the company to resume importing crude oil from Venezuela. However, it stopped after Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on countries buying oil from Venezuela.
 
The oil-to-retail conglomerate also supplies fuels like gasoline to the American market from the crude oil that is purchased from nations such as Russia.
 
The conglomerate also has ties with Qatar, with its sovereign wealth fund, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), having invested nearly $1 billion in Ambani's retail venture.
 
In February, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited India and promised to invest $10 billion across various industries.
 

Trump on three-nation visit in Gulf

 
Trump visited Qatar as part of his three-country Middle East swing, starting with Saudi Arabia. Trump met the Syrian acting President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who assumed the leadership in the country after the Assad family's 54-year rule.
 
In Doha, Trump urged Qatar to try influencing Iran in reaching an agreement with the US to dial back its fast-advancing nuclear programme.
 
(With PTI inputs)

First Published: May 15 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

