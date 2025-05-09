Friday, May 09, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / RIL dividend: How to check and claim unpaid dividend

RIL dividend: How to check and claim unpaid dividend

Dividends not claimed before deadline will be moved to Investor Education and Protection Fund according to regulations

Reliance Q4FY25 earnings preview, RIL Q4 2025 results date, Reliance Industries analyst estimates, RIL consolidated revenue forecast, Reliance net profit estimate Q4FY25, Reliance Retail EBITDA forecast, retail sector

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has asked shareholders to claim their unpaid dividends before the due date to avoid transfer of these amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). The company’s statement is part of a regulatory requirement to inform shareholders before unclaimed dividends and corresponding shares are moved to IEPF’s account.
 
What is IEPF and why your dividends may go there
 
Under Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013, any dividend that remains unpaid or unclaimed for seven consecutive years is transferred to IEPF. Along with the unclaimed dividend, corresponding shares on which dividends have not been claimed are also moved to the IEPF account.
 
 
RIL listed details of shareholders whose dividends from previous years remain unclaimed. These pertain to FY17, and the transfer to IEPF is scheduled later this year.
 
How to check if you have unclaimed dividends

Also Read

Reliance Industries Limited

RIL adds ₹ 1 trillion to investor wealth as stock rallies 6% post Q4 show

Reliance Q4FY25 earnings preview, RIL Q4 2025 results date, Reliance Industries analyst estimates, RIL consolidated revenue forecast, Reliance net profit estimate Q4FY25, Reliance Retail EBITDA forecast, retail sector

Can RIL stock hit ₹ 2,000-mark post Q4 results in 12 months? Trading view

Chris Wood, Chris, Manthan, Manthan 2025, Manthan2025

DLF, RIL, Zomato, MakeMyTrip: Chris Wood of Jefferies rejigs India exposure

Starlink

Starlink deal: Regulatory, pricing woes outweigh positives for Airtel, RIL

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Bharti Airtel, RIL shares rise upto 3% on deal with Elon Musk-backed SpaceX

 
Shareholders can verify their dividend status on RIL’s website under ‘Investor Relations’ section. The company has also provided an email address and helpline for queries. 
 
Steps to check and claim unpaid dividends:
 
Visit www.ril.com > Investor Relations > Unclaimed Dividend Section
 
Enter your folio number or DP/Client ID
 
View the list of unpaid dividends associated with your account
 
Contact RIL’s Registrar and Transfer Agent (KFin Technologies Ltd) for assistance
 
Claim process before IEPF transfer
 
Shareholders must apply in writing to KFin Technologies Ltd along with:
 
A duly signed application
 
Valid identity proof (PAN/Aadhaar)
 
Bank details and cancelled cheque
 
Proof of shareholding
 
All requests must be submitted before the stipulated cut-off to ensure the dividend is credited and shares are not transferred to the IEPF. 
 
What if your dividends are already with IEPF?
 
If your dividends and shares have already been transferred to IEPF, you can still claim them by filing Form IEPF-5 online via the Ministry of Corporate Affairs website. Post submission, physical documents must be sent to RIL and the IEPF Authority for verification.

More From This Section

mutual fund, assets under management

Equity MF inflows hit 12-month low in April 2025, no major NFOs either

Domestic airlines to add 50 planes in FY17

Operation Sindoor grounds flights:Here's how to get your refund for tickets

Lodha Group's World One, with 117 storeys, is expected to be the tallest residential tower yet

Actress Amrita Puri buys luxury flat in Mumbai's Lower Parel for Rs 37 cr

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Bank Holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed today on May 9? Know more

Horse, Horse ride, ticket to ride

Move over REITs-This township promises weddings, villas, Polo, and 9% yield

Topics : RIL stock dividend Reliance Industries BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon