Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SBI Life Q4 results: Net profit increases marginally to Rs 814 crore

SBI Life Q4 results: Net profit increases marginally to Rs 814 crore

SBI Life's net premium income fell about 5% to Rs 23,861 crore as single premiums dropped nearly 73% while first-year premiums rose about 7%

Q4, Q4 results

VNB margins contracted to 27.8% for the fiscal year from 28.1% a year earlier. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's SBI Life Insurance Company posted flat year-on-year fourth-quarter profit on Thursday amid a slowdown in group insurance business. 
Profit rose 0.3% to Rs 814 crore ($95.5 million) for the quarter ended March 31 from Rs 810 crore a year earlier.
Analysts said heightened competition in the group insurance category has affected SBI Life's premiums earned in the segment.
Peers ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance reported a rise in quarterly profit, boosted by their group insurance offerings. 
SBI Life's net premium income fell about 5% to Rs 23,861 crore as single premiums dropped nearly 73% while first-year premiums rose about 7%. 
 

Also Read

ICICI Prudential Life

ICICI Prudential Life Q4 profit rises on strong group insurance demand

stocks, funds, small-caps, large-caps, india inc, tech, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dividend Alert! SBI Life Insurance fixes record date; are you eligible?

SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life stock dips 3% post Q3 results; analysts lower target price

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance Q3 results: Net profit rises 71% to Rs 551 crore

The company's value of new business (VNB), or expected profit from new policies - one of the key metrics for insurers - rose 10% year-on-year. 
Its annualised premium equivalent (APE) sales, which is the total value of all single- and recurring-premium policies, rose 2% to 54.5 billion rupees, as per a Reuters calculation. 
Demand for market or unit-linked insurance plans (ULIP) dropped as India's stock markets underwent a sharp correction. 
Market-linked insurance plans, which have a lower profit margin compared to term policies, accounted for 64% of SBI Life's overall product mix by individual APE during the fiscal year, compared with 60% in the previous fiscal year. 
VNB margins contracted to 27.8% for the fiscal year from 28.1% a year earlier. 
 

More From This Section

ACC, ACC Cements (Photo: IndiaMART)

ACC Q4FY25 results: Net profit declines 20% to ₹751 cr, revenue up 12.7%

Q4, Q4 results

Laurus Labs Q4 results: Net profit rises three-fold to Rs 234 crore

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems Q4 results: Profit rises 25% to ₹396 cr on strong growth

Adani Energy

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 results: Net profit jumps 87% to ₹713 crore

Nestle

Nestle India Q4FY25 results: Profit drops 6.5% to ₹873 crore, sales up 3.7%

Topics : SBI Life Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon