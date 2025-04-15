Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ICICI Prudential Life Q4 profit rises on strong group insurance demand

ICICI Prudential Life Q4 profit rises on strong group insurance demand

The insurer's standalone profit more than doubled to 3.86 billion rupees ($45 million) for the quarter ended March 31. Its quarterly net premium income grew 11% to 16.37 billion rupees

ICICI Prudential Life

ICICI Prudential's value of new business (VNB), or expected profit from new policies, rose 2.5 per cent to Rs 7.95 billion for the quarter. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Tuesday reported a surge in fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong demand for its group insurance offerings.

The insurer's standalone profit more than doubled to Rs 3.86 billion ($45 million) for the quarter ended March 31. Its quarterly net premium income grew 11 per cent to Rs 16.37 billion, driven by a 30 per cent jump in single premiums.

Demand for its market or unit-linked insurance plans (ULIP) dropped during the fourth quarter as India's stock markets underwent a sharp correction.

In the previous quarters, demand for ULIPs rose consistently as the stock markets traded at record high levels.

 

READ | Infosys Q4 Results 2025 Preview: Profit likely to dip 1.5% as margins set to contract

Also Read

life insurance

What are the best term insurance premiums available for professionals?

Health Insurance Premiums

With Health Insurance Premiums on the Rise, Here are Smart Ways Policyholders Can Save

Insurance, irdai

Centrico Insurance Repository to offer insurance repository services to LIC

Premiumtax saving

Right taxsavers: Align choice with risk appetite, asset allocation & goals

PremiumInsurers may prefer bond

Insurers likely to prefer bond forwards over forward-rate agreements

However, analysts pointed out that a rise in the demand for group insurance plans during the January-March quarter has boosted premium income for ICICI Prudential.

Group insurance policies cover multiple people in the same plan and are generally taken by companies to provide coverage for employees.  ICICI Prudential's value of new business (VNB), or expected profit from new policies, rose 2.5 per cent to Rs 7.95 billion for the quarter, according to Reuters calculations.

However, the insurer's annualised premium equivalent (APE) sales, which is the total value of all single- and recurring-premium policies, fell 3.1 per cent to Rs 35.02 billion during the quarter due to the drop in the sales of ULIPs.  READ | Wipro Q4 Results 2025 Preview: Profit likely to slip 1% to ₹3,319 crore on tepid demand

Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential's VNB margins for the full year deteriorated to 22.8 per cent from 24.6 per cent a year ago.

ULIPs accounted for 48.3 per cent of the company's overall product mix, down from 50.8 per cent a year earlier.

Peer HDFC Life will report its quarterly results later this week, while SBI Life Insurance is scheduled to post its earnings next week.

More From This Section

Citigroup

Citigroup Q1 results: Profit soars on 23% jump in stock trading revenue

Premiumgold loans

Poonawalla Fincorp forays into gold loan biz with quick financing solutions

Uber Shuttle Fan Buses

Heading to the cricket match? Uber's free fan shuttle has Delhi-NCR covered

Adani Green Ltd

Adani Green Energy sees 30% surge in operational capacity in FY25

max financial

Neelu Analjit Singh to reclassify as public shareholder of Max Financial

Topics : insurance plans ICICI Prudential Life Insurance SBI Life Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon