Suzlon Energy's Q3 results: Net profit increases 15% to ₹445 crore

Wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd on Wednesday posted a 15 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 445 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, as against a net profit of Rs 387 crore recorded in the same period last financial year. Total income of the company also jumped 41 per cent to Rs 4,258 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, as against Rs 3,002 crore posted in the same period last financial year. The company said in a statement that its closing order book of 6.4 gigawatt (GW) stands higher than the opening order book for the quarter, despite the highest-ever deliveries in 30 years, reflecting demand for its solutions and the effectiveness of execution.

“Our balanced engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) strategy — targeting around 50 per cent share of the EPC business by 2028 — is progressing steadily, with the EPC share increasing from 20 per cent to 27 per cent this quarter,” said JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group.

The company said the December quarter marks a milestone in Suzlon’s growth journey, with highest-ever quarterly deliveries of 617 megawatt (MW) in India, resulting in a strong upswing across all financial metrics.

“Driven by strong fundamentals, rising commercial and industrial (C&I) demand, and a market shift towards firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) tenders, our accelerated execution ramp-up is translating into robust operating performance,” chief financial officer Rahul Jain said.

The company said execution of 2.4 GW capacity projects is currently underway and the wind energy industry is expected to outgrow power sector demand, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 per cent projected at 400 GW, against 5 per cent growth in power by 2047.

Suzlon Energy also said the Union Budget announcement bringing wind under the national manufacturing mandate and allowing one-time SEZ-to-DTA sales will unlock wind potential, while the lowering of duties for critical sub-components — special bearings, gearboxes, controllers, and blade parts — will boost domestic content.

The company’s share price on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday closed at Rs 47.86, down 3.86 per cent compared with the previous close.