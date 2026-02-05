Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Suzlon Energy's Q3 results: Net profit increases 15% to ₹445 crore

Suzlon Energy's Q3 results: Net profit increases 15% to ₹445 crore

Suzlon Energy posted a 15% rise in Q3 net profit and record deliveries, signalling strong demand for wind power despite a dip in its share price

Suzlon

Suzlon Energy also said the Union Budget announcement bringing wind under the national manufacturing mandate and allowing one-time SEZ-to-DTA sales will unlock wind potential | Photo: Shutterstock

Nandini Keshari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd on Wednesday posted a 15 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 445 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, as against a net profit of Rs 387 crore recorded in the same period last financial year.
 
Total income of the company also jumped 41 per cent to Rs 4,258 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, as against Rs 3,002 crore posted in the same period last financial year. 
The company said in a statement that its closing order book of 6.4 gigawatt (GW) stands higher than the opening order book for the quarter, despite the highest-ever deliveries in 30 years, reflecting demand for its solutions and the effectiveness of execution. 
 
“Our balanced engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) strategy — targeting around 50 per cent share of the EPC business by 2028 — is progressing steadily, with the EPC share increasing from 20 per cent to 27 per cent this quarter,” said JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group.
 
The company said the December quarter marks a milestone in Suzlon’s growth journey, with highest-ever quarterly deliveries of 617 megawatt (MW) in India, resulting in a strong upswing across all financial metrics.

Also Read

Sun Pharmaceutical

New launches to keep growth momentum healthy for Sun Pharma stockpremium

Airtel

Bharti Airtel Q3 result: Profit tanks 55% to ₹6,631 cr, Arpu rises to ₹259

Max Healthcare, Max Hospital

Max Healthcare Q3FY26 results: Overseas, OPD demand lift profit 26%

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo

Power Finance Corp Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹8,212 cr

The Sensex, Nifty ended in red on Thursday after a 3-day rally.

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 3-day rally, slips 504 pts; Nifty at 25,643; metal shares dip

 
“Driven by strong fundamentals, rising commercial and industrial (C&I) demand, and a market shift towards firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) tenders, our accelerated execution ramp-up is translating into robust operating performance,” chief financial officer Rahul Jain said.
 
The company said execution of 2.4 GW capacity projects is currently underway and the wind energy industry is expected to outgrow power sector demand, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 per cent projected at 400 GW, against 5 per cent growth in power by 2047.
 
Suzlon Energy also said the Union Budget announcement bringing wind under the national manufacturing mandate and allowing one-time SEZ-to-DTA sales will unlock wind potential, while the lowering of duties for critical sub-components — special bearings, gearboxes, controllers, and blade parts — will boost domestic content.
 
The company’s share price on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday closed at Rs 47.86, down 3.86 per cent compared with the previous close.
 

More From This Section

Suzlon

Suzlon Q3FY26 result: Net profit rises 15% to ₹445 cr, revenue at ₹4,228 cr

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties Q3 result: PAT rises 23% to ₹194 cr, income at ₹1,033 cr

Hexaware technologies

Hexaware Q4 net profit halves to ₹100 crore on New Labour Code provisions

Q3 result

JSW Cement Q3 profit at ₹130.6 cr, revenue up 13.15% at ₹1,621.2 cr

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Q3 results today: Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, IOCL, and LIC among 199 firms

Topics : Suzlon Suzlon Energy Q3 results energy sector Wind energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingSmall Midcap StocksStocks to Buy TodaySBI Q3 Results PreviewIDBI Bank ShareSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today