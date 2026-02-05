Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Power Finance Corp Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹8,212 cr

Power Finance Corp Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹8,212 cr

The company's total income rose by about 9 per cent to ₹29,140.57 crore in the third quarter from ₹26,821.84 crore in the corresponding period of preceding financial year

PFC logo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

State-owned Power Finance Corporation on Thursday posted a nearly 6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹8,211.90 crore for the quarter ended December, aided by higher income.

It had reported ₹7,759.56 crore "profit for the year ago period from continuing and discontinued operations," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose by about 9 per cent to ₹29,140.57 crore in the third quarter from ₹26,821.84 crore in the corresponding period of preceding financial year.

In April-December, the company's profit after tax increased 13 per cent to ₹25,028 crore from ₹22,157 crore in FY25.

Consolidated Loan book stood at ₹11,51,407 crore as on December 2025, higher from ₹10,69,436 crore at the end of 2024.

 

On a standalone basis, PFC's net profit rose 15 per cent to ₹4,763 cr in Q3 FY26, from ₹4,155 crore in Q3 FY25.

PFC reported 13 per cent in loan asset book to ₹5,69,627 crore as on December 2025, from ₹5,03,824 crore as of December 2024.

The company's CMD Parminder Chopra said, "The company has delivered a robust performance in nine months, recording double-digit loan asset growth of 13 per cent Y-o-Y, with renewable energy book growing by 28 per cent. The Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share for the quarter."  Under the Ministry of Power, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is a leading non-banking financial corporation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

