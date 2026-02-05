Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suzlon Q3FY26 result: Net profit rises 15% to ₹445 cr, revenue at ₹4,228 cr

In the third quarter, the company had a record orderbook of 6.4 GW with the highest-ever quarter deliveries at 617 MW while 2.4 GW execution is underway

Suzlon Energy on Thursday posted a nearly 15 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹445 crore fot the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Its consolidated net profit was ₹388 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a company statement said.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹4,228 crore from ₹2,969 crore in the same period a year ago.

In the third quarter, the company had a record orderbook of 6.4 GW with the highest-ever quarter deliveries at 617 MW while 2.4 GW execution is underway.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said in the statement, "Key growth priorities under Suzlon 2.0 include launching DevCo as a standalone FDRE project development vertical, transforming OMS into a digital-first platform, setting up smart manufacturing facilities, and capitalising on global opportunities."  As electric mobility gains traction, AI capacity expands, and industrial decarbonisation accelerates, the green transition is gaining significant momentum, he added.

 

Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with 21.5GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.

Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India, the Group includes Suzlon Energy and its subsidiaries.

