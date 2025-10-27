Monday, October 27, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / New launch traction for Dr Reddy's key to offsetting price erosion

New launch traction for Dr Reddy's key to offsetting price erosion

Given that price erosion in the North American market is expected to continue in the near term, some brokerages have cut their earnings estimates for the stock

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
premium

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories | File Image

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The September (Q2FY26) quarter performance of pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories missed estimates of most brokerages. The weak show in the North American market dragged the consolidated performance of the drug maker.
 
Given that price erosion in the North American market is expected to continue in the near term, some brokerages have cut their earnings estimates for the stock, though some of the sales loss could be offset by new drug opportunities.
 
While the stock has performed in line with its peer index, the Nifty Pharma, with a 1 per cent fall over the past year, it has underperformed the
Topics : Dr Reddys Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited Q2 results
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon