Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Tuesday reported a loss of ₹5,286 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), down from ₹6,609 crore loss during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, loss narrowed from ₹5,524 crore in Q2FY26.

The company attributed the reduction in loss to improving operational performance, with its customer average revenue per user (Arpu) at ₹186 during the quarter, up 7.3 per cent Y-o-Y.

The telecom major's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹11,323 crore, up 1.85 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 1.14 per cent sequentially.

The result announcement comes soon after Vi, earlier this month, secured a 10-year breather on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) payments from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Under the revised terms, the government has asked Vi to pay a maximum of ₹124 crore annually for six years starting March 2026, followed by ₹100 crore annually for four years beginning March 2032.

Vi’s AGR dues, currently ₹87,695 crore, will be reassessed by a government panel, with annual payments on the revised amount scheduled from March 2036 to March 2041.

"This quarter marked an important inflection point for the company with positive resolution of key legacy issues. We are thankful to the Government for offering a definitive, long-term and conclusive solution on the AGR matter. We also concluded the settlement of CLAM receivable of ₹6,394 Crore with the Vodafone Group. One of the key milestones for the quarter was the successful NCD raise of ₹3,300 Crore, despite an AGR overhang; a clear reflection of lender confidence on our ability to improve the business performance," said Abhijit Kishore, chief executive officer of Vi.