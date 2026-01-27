Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WeWork India Q3FY26 results: Net profit at ₹16.78 crore on higher revenue

During the first nine months of this fiscal, the company's net profit fell to Rs 9.04 crore from Rs 91.45 crore in the year-ago period

Total income rose to Rs 643.81 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 508.37 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Realty firm WeWork India on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16.78 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year on higher revenue.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 83.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 643.81 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 508.37 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the first nine months of this fiscal, the company's net profit fell to Rs 9.04 crore from Rs 91.45 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,775.07 crore during April-December period of this fiscal from Rs 1,469.13 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

 

Established in 2017, WeWork India has presence across 8 cities -- Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. The company has 73 operational centres, covering 8.2 million square feet area.

Karan Virwani, Managing Director & CEO of WeWork India, said the company's focus remains on profitable growth, technology-led differentiation, and sustainable portfolio expansion.

"With a robust supply pipeline, diversified enterprise client base, and improving unit economics, WeWork India is well-positioned to sustain growth momentum and continue delivering long-term value to its stakeholders," he added.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, the company posted a net profit of Rs 128.18 crore on a revenue of Rs 2,024 crore.

Bengaluru-based real estate firm Embassy Group is the promoter of WeWork India, which got listed on the stock exchanges last year after a successful launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

