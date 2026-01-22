Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Waaree Energies Q3 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹1,106 crore

Waaree Energies Q3 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹1,106 crore

Waaree Energies' consolidated net profit has more than doubled to Rs 1,106.79 crore in the December quarter, driven by increased revenues from solar modules and EPC businesses.

Q3 result

Revenues from engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts also surged to Rs 838.21 crore, from Rs 351.16 crore in Q3 FY25. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Waaree Energies' consolidated net profit has more than doubled to Rs 1,106.79 crore in the December quarter, driven by increased revenues from solar modules and EPC businesses.

In an exchange filing, the company said its net profit was at Rs 506.88 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2024-25 fiscal.

Waaree Energies has reported total income of Rs 7,761.23 crore in the third quarter, nearly double of Rs 3,545.27 crore in the same period a year ago, the filing showed on Wednesday.

Sharing segment-wise numbers, the company said it earned a revenue of Rs 6,989.56 from the solar photovoltaic module business, as against Rs 3,109.29 crore a year ago.

 

Revenues from engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts also surged to Rs 838.21 crore, from Rs 351.16 crore in Q3 FY25.

Also Read

Epack Prefab Technologies share price hit a 10 per cent lower circuit on Thursday. The image is used for representation

Epack Prefab Tech hits 10% lower circuit as Q3 profit falls 43% Q-o-Q

Axis Bank Q3 results preview

Axis Bank Q3 preview: Profit may decline amid muted NII, higher provisions

Supreme Industries share price target

Supreme Industries shares rise 4% post Q3; what should investors do?

Microfinance

CreditAccess Grameen zooms 100% from 52-wk low; brokerages see more upside

Bank of India

Bank of India surges 7%, hits 8-year high on heavy volumes; here's why

In a statement, the company's outgoing CEO, Amit Paithankar, said Waaree is the first domestic market manufacturer to achieve 1 GW+ of module production and sales in a single month, with 52 modules produced per minute.

"We have secured a record order inflow, strengthening our order book of Rs 60,000 crore, ensuring sustained visibility for the years ahead. We have secured bankable PPAs (power purchase agreements) backed by land and connectivity," he said.

During the quarter, the company commissioned an additional 2.1 GW solar module manufacturing facility at Chikhli and a 3 GW facility at Samakhiali in Gujarat.

The company also raised Rs 1,003 crore towards establishing a 20 GWh advanced lithium-ion cell and battery pack manufacturing facility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Q3 results: Adani Energy, IndiGo, Bandhan Bank among 58 firms on Jan 22

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal Q3 FY26 profit jumps 73% as quick commerce fuels revenue surge

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company

Canara HSBC Life Q3 profit slips 6% to ₹27.7 crore

HPCL

HPCL posts 35% rise in Q3 profit at ₹40.7 billion on lower crude prices

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Q3 FY26 profit falls 73% to $7.3 million, revenue up 15.4%

Topics : Q3 results Waaree Energies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026FIFA World Cup Visa 2026