Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 08:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / MakeMyTrip Q3 FY26 profit falls 73% to $7.3 million, revenue up 15.4%

MakeMyTrip Q3 FY26 profit falls 73% to $7.3 million, revenue up 15.4%

The sharp decline in profit was largely due to a spike in net finance costs, which rose to $27.7 million in the December quarter from $4.8 million a year earlier

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip's adjusted operating profit for the quarter stood at $50.7 million, up 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nasdaq-listed tour operator MakeMyTrip on Wednesday reported a 73 per cent fall in its profit to $7.3 million in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3 FY26). The company had posted a profit of $27.1 million in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year, it said in a regulatory filing.
 
The sharp decline in profit was largely due to a spike in net finance costs, which rose to $27.7 million in the December quarter from $4.8 million a year earlier, due to a $24.2 million increase in interest expense on convertible senior notes, the company said.
 
 
However, its adjusted net profit stood at $51.4 million in Q3 FY26, up 14.47 per cent from $44.9 million during the same period last year.
 
The company's revenue increased 15.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $295.7 million from $267.4 million in Q3 FY25.
 
"Our diversified product portfolio of transport and accommodation options helped us mitigate the impact of slower growth in the domestic air travel market and deliver strong overall growth in this seasonal quarter. We remain focused on expanding our wallet share with Indian travellers each quarter, with comprehensive and differentiated offerings for new and existing customers," said Rajesh Magow, Group chief executive officer of MakeMyTrip.

Also Read

HPCL

HPCL posts 35% rise in Q3 profit at ₹40.7 billion on lower crude

Jindal Stainless Limited

Jindal Stainless Q3 profit jumps 26.6% as domestic demand offsets exports

Tata Communications

Tata Communications designates new MD & CEO as Q3 profit rises 54%

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal Q3 FY26 profit jumps 73% as quick commerce fuels revenue surge

zomato

Eternal Q3 FY26 profit jumps 73% to ₹102 crore, revenue surges 202%

 
The company further stated that it recorded double-digit growth, in constant currency, in adjusted margin across all segments. The bus ticketing segment grew 26.1 per cent Y-o-Y, followed by air ticketing at 20.4 per cent and hotels and packages at 14.6 per cent.
 
The hotels and packages segment also recorded strong volume growth, with the number of hotel room nights rising 20.3 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25, the company said.
 
MakeMyTrip's adjusted operating profit for the quarter stood at $50.7 million, up 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
“Our ability to serve a wide range of travel demands, coupled with the rapid expansion of our ancillary services, has allowed us to deliver another quarter of strong performance," said Mohit Kabra, Group chief operating officer of MakeMyTrip.

More From This Section

Dhanlaxmi Bank

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps 20% to ₹23.9 crore

Tata Communications

Tata Communications Q3 result: Profit jumps 55% to ₹365 cr, revenue up 6.7%

stock market, BSE

Q3 results today: Dr Reddy's Lab, Eternal, Hindustan Petroleum on Jan 21

Uttam Tibrewal, Dy CEO AU Small Finance Bank,

AU Small Finance Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit up 26% at ₹668 crore

United Spirits, stock market trading, Stock Analysis, Liquor firms, Markets

United Spirits Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 25% to ₹418 crore

Topics : MakeMyTrip Q3 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi Air Pollution CaseTata Communication Q3 FY26 ResultsJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance