Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / HPCL posts 35% rise in Q3 profit at ₹40.7 billion on lower crude prices

HPCL posts 35% rise in Q3 profit at ₹40.7 billion on lower crude prices

Additionally, fuel consumption in India, the world's third-largest consumer and importer of oil, also hit a record high in December following a six-month peak in November

ONGC to takeover HPCL

HPCL. (File Photo)

Reuters Jan 21
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, ‍supported by higher ​refining margins as crude prices dropped.

The Mumbai-based firm's standalone net profit rose 34.7 per cent to 40.72 billion rupees ($444.5 million) in the three months ended December 31. HPCL's quarterly gross refining margin - the profit from making refined products from ​one barrel of oil - improved to $8.85 per barrel from $6.01 reported a year ago.

KEY CONTEXT

Global Brent crude oil prices - used by refiners as a raw material - dropped more than 9 per cent in the October-December quarter, pushing up margins.

 

Additionally, fuel consumption in India, the world's third-largest consumer and importer of oil, also hit a record high in December following a six-month peak in November.

Consumption rose 5.5 per cent and 5.3 per cent year-on-year in ??November and December, respectively, after a 0.4 per cent drop in ‌October, according to data from the ​Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

zomato

Eternal Q3 FY26 profit jumps 73% to ₹102 crore, revenue surges 202%

Dhanlaxmi Bank

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps 20% to ₹23.9 crore

Tata Communications

Tata Communications Q3 result: Profit jumps 55% to ₹365 cr, revenue up 6.7%

stock market, BSE

Q3 results today: Dr Reddy's Lab, Eternal, Hindustan Petroleum on Jan 21

Uttam Tibrewal, Dy CEO AU Small Finance Bank,

AU Small Finance Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit up 26% at ₹668 crore

Topics : HPCL net profit Q3 results Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi Air Pollution CaseTata Communication Q3 FY26 ResultsJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance