Canara HSBC Life Q3 profit slips 6% to ₹27.7 crore despite income rise

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company on Wednesday reported a nearly 6 per cent drop in net profit at ₹27.65 crore for the three months ended December 2025.

The insurer had clocked a net profit of ₹29.32 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the firm promoted by Canara Bank rose to ₹4,272.53 crore from ₹1,540 crore in Q3 FY25, according to a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The company collected a net premium of ₹2,867 crore in the quarter, up from ₹2,005 crore a year ago.

This is the second set of quarterly numbers announced by the company after making its stock market debut in October.