Zee Entertainment Q2 profit down 63.4% at ₹76.5 cr, revenue falls 2%

Zee Entertainment Q2 profit down 63.4% at ₹76.5 cr, revenue falls 2%

It had a net profit of Rs 209.4 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL)

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 109.35 on BSE, down 0.55 per cent from the previous close.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported a 63.46 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 76.5 crore for the second quarter that ended in September 2025.

It had a net profit of Rs 209.4 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL).

Its total income was down 1.9 per cent to Rs 1,995.6 crore in the September quarter of FY'26. It was at Rs 2,034.4 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Total expenses of ZEEL were at Rs 1,880.3 crore, up 6.9 per cent in the September quarter.

 

During the quarter, ZEEL's revenue from Advertising was down 10.58 per cent to Rs 806.3 crore. It was at Rs 901.7 crore a year ago.

However, its subscription revenue was up 5.47 per cent to Rs 1,023 crore in the second quarter. It was Rs 969.9 crore in the corresponding September quarter. Its revenue from the other segment was up 8.36 per cent to Rs 139.9 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Zee Entertainment Q2 results corporate earnings

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

