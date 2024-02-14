Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nabard Q3 results: Net profit rises 34% to Rs 4,495 crore, income up 25%

The bottom line expansion was led by a margin increase of 18 basis points to 1.53 per cent, a marginal improvement in gross bad loans at 0.27 per cent and zero net Non Performing Assets (NPAs)

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The national developmental bank Nabard has reported a 34 per cent on-year rise in net profit at Rs 4,495 crore for the 2023 December quarter, helped by robust income growth and balance sheet expansion.
In the year-ago period, it had booked Rs 3,345 crore in post tax profit.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bottom line expansion was led by a margin increase of 18 basis points to 1.53 per cent, a marginal improvement in gross bad loans at 0.27 per cent and zero net Non Performing Assets (NPAs).
Total income of the bank rose 25 per cent to Rs 35,503 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 28,463 crore. During the same period, expenses increased 23 per cent to Rs 29,496 crore from Rs 24,042 crore, its chairman Shaji K V told PTI on Wednesday.
The city-headquartered bank saw its assets size rising 15 per cent to Rs 8,31,091 crore as of December 2023 and the chairman said the same is likely to cross Rs 9.05 lakh crore by March end.
Of the total assets, its own funds rose 10 per cent to Rs 71,261 crore.
On the other hand, loans and advances rose 12 per cent to Rs 7,41,650 crore and and investments jumped 38 per cent to Rs 76,699 crore.
Deposits and borrowings rose 16 per cent to Rs 7,09,038 crore from Rs 6,12,330 crore, Shaji, who assumed charge as the chairman in December 2022, said.
In the nine months ended December, the bank's disbursements climbed to Rs 2,79,979 crore as against Rs 1,82,019 crore a year ago and the fiscal-end target of the same is Rs 4,48,519 crore.
Out of the total disbursements, 44 per cent of the loans were given to cooperative banks, 15 per cent to regional rural banks, 20 per cent to commercial banks, 9 per cent to state cooperative marketing federations and 10 per cent to state and central governments, among others.

Also Read

Nabard plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore through green bonds in H2FY24

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

LT Foods Q3 results: Net profit soars by 52% to Rs 153 cr, revenue up 9%

LatentView Analytics Q3 results: PAT falls to Rs 46 cr, income at Rs 188 cr

IRB Infra Q3 results: Net profit rises by 32.49% to Rs 187.42 crore

NBFC-MFIs post 80% growth in net profit at Rs 1,105 cr for Q3 FY24

Sun TV Network Q3 results: Profit up 7% at Rs 454 cr, revenue at Rs 923 cr

Crompton Greaves Q3 results: Net profit falls 3.1% to Rs 85.45 crore

Orient Green Company Q3 results: Loss at Rs 20 crore, income at Rs 38 cr

GVK Power Q3 results: Net loss at Rs 77 crore, income more than halves

Topics : NABARD Q3 results corporate earnings finance sector Banking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon