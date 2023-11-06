close
Sensex (0.92%)
64958.69 + 594.91
Nifty (0.94%)
19411.75 + 181.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.55%)
6104.65 + 93.30
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
39937.10 + 349.70
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43619.40 + 301.15
Heatmap

Adani Energy Q2 result: Net profit jumps 46% to Rs 284 cr; income up 11%

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 3,766.46 crore, compared to Rs 3,376.57 crore year-on-year

Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 5:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Energy Solutions reported a 46.08 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit in the quarter that ended on September 30 to Rs 284.09 crore, as compared to Rs 194.47 crore in the same quarter last year. However, as compared to Rs 181.98 crore in the previous quarter, the net profit was up 56.11 per cent.

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 3,766.46 crore, compared to Rs 3,376.57 crore year-on-year (y-o-y), registering a rise of 11.54 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the total income was down 0.15 per cent. It was Rs 3,772.25 crore in Q1FY24.

In a press release, the company stated that in its distribution business, the energy demand (units sold) is up 9.56 per cent y-o-y to 2,446 million units. It stated that its total smart metering under-construction pipeline stands at 19.4 million smart metres, consisting of eight projects with a contract value of Rs 23,200 crore.

Anil Sardana, managing director of Adani Energy Solutions Limited, said, "AESL remains steadfast in its performance and continues to expand into multiple energy solution areas. It has been demonstrating its execution prowess by commissioning assets despite significant inherent challenges. AESL’s growth trajectory remains significant, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. Our pipeline of projects in both transmission and smart metering will further strengthen our pan-India presence and consolidate our position. AESL is consistently benchmarking to be the best-in-class and is pursuing disciplined growth with strategic and operational de-risking, capital conservation, ensuring high credit quality, and business excellence with high governance standards. The journey towards a robust ESG framework and practising a culture of safety is integral to our pursuit of enhanced long-term value creation for all our stakeholders."

The Adani Energy Solutions stock closed at Rs 775.00 on November 6.

Also Read

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Karnataka elections 2023: 7 out of 13 Congress, JD(S) turncoats trailing

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 11:30 am

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 12:30 pm

Bharat Forge Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 214 crore

Nykaa Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 50% YoY to Rs 7.8 cr; revenue up 22%

Barbeque-Nation posts net loss of Rs 12.37 cr in second straight quarter

Bajaj Electricals Q2 results: Net profit declines 56% to Rs 27.3 cr

Borosil Renewables net profit grows to Rs 30 crore in Jul-Sep quarter

Divi's Laboratories Q2FY24 result: Net profit dips 29% to Rs 348 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Adani Adani Group Results Q2 results BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon