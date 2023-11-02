close
Suzlon Energy Q2 result: Profit up 81% to Rs 102 crore on fall in expenses

Total income declined to Rs 1,428.69 crore in the second quarter from Rs 1,442.58 crore in the same period a year ago. Total expenses also dipped to Rs 1,291.26 crore from Rs 1,427.84 crore

Suzlon

Net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 56.47 crore, according to a BSE filing by the company

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Suzlon Energy on Thursday posted over 81 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 102.29 crore for September quarter 2023-24 mainly due to decline in expenses.
Net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 56.47 crore, according to a BSE filing by the company.
Total income declined to Rs 1,428.69 crore in the second quarter from Rs 1,442.58 crore in the same period a year ago. Total expenses also dipped to Rs 1,291.26 crore from Rs 1,427.84 crore.
"At the end of Q2 FY24, our orderbook stands at a healthy 1,613 MW...Our service business continues to do well, while our forging and foundry business SE Forge consolidated on its foundation for future growth," J P Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said.
Himanshu Mody, Chief Financial Officer, Suzlon Group, said the company was anchored strongly with a net cash of Rs 599 crore by September 2023 which is a significant shift from net debt of Rs 1,180 crore in March 2023.
On the back of a successful QIP conclusion in August 2023, the journey of making the company debt free has been completed, thereby leading to further reduction in quarterly net finance cost by 61 per cent YoY (Year-on-Year), he said.
While proportional benefit from debt reduction initiatives can be seen in these results, the full impact will be felt from the next quarter onwards, he pointed out.
Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said,"Our Q2 FY24 results are a direct reflection of our efforts to strengthen our fundamentals to leverage the tailwinds of the sector from a position of strength."

Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with 20.3 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Suzlon Energy Q2 results Wind energy energy sector

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

