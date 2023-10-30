Adani Green Q2 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 371 cr

Adani Green Energy on Monday reported a more than two-fold growth in second-quarter profit, helped by strong power sales to customers.

The country's power demand is growing rapidly, with strong economic growth boosting demand from factories and households.

Adani Green's energy sales rose 87 per cent in the quarter, mainly driven by solar-wind hybrid category, the green energy arm of Adani Group said.

Consolidated profit rose to Rs 371 crore ($44.6 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from Rs 149 crore a year ago.

Adani Green, which has an operational capacity of 8,316 megawatt of renewable energy, reported a 80 per cent jump in revenue from power supply, which more than offset a 42 per cent jump in expenses. Total income rose 54 per cent.

Revenue of power producers such as Adani Green gets a boost as the size of their portfolio with long-term deals increases.

Shares of Adani Green, which lost over half of their value since U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research's report in January, were up 6.1 per cent after results.