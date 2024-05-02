Federal Bank Q4 results: Profit flat at Rs 906 cr due to pension expense

Federal Bank reported flat growth in its net profit for the January-March quarter of Rs 906.30 crore due to a one-time hit on account of a pension provision of Rs 162 crore incurred during the period. The net profit in the same period of the previous year was Rs 902.61 crore.

The net interest income of the lender grew by 14.97 per cent to Rs 2,195.11 crore, aided by healthy growth in advances.

“The quarter that went by was strong. We are entering FY25 with reasonably strong momentum. We believe our market share gains are sustainable both on assets and deposits,” said Shyam Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive officer of Federal Bank, during the post-earnings conference call.





Deposit growth of the bank was 18.35 per cent to Rs 2.52 trillion.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances was 2.13 per cent, a decline from 2.36 per cent a year ago, while the net NPA ratio was 0.6 per cent, compared to 0.69 per cent.

On the appointment of the new managing director and chief executive officer, Srinivasan said the search committee is in the advanced stages of sending names to the Reserve Bank of India for approval. The names include two internal candidates.

“There is a board-established search panel which is doing its job very well. They have a slate of candidates to choose from… it could be from internal... it could be external,” Srinivasan said.

“They are in the advanced stages of submitting to the regulator and then the regulatory process kicks in,” he added.

In a surprise move in February this year, the regulator declined to extend Srinivasan’s tenure for one more year, which expires in September. Srinivasan was appointed as the CEO in 2010, and according to norms, he could have continued for one more year.