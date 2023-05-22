Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports net loss of Rs 187 crore in Q4

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), on Monday, reported consolidated net loss of Rs 187 crore for the March quarter. The company reported a net profit of Rs 43.59 crore a year ago.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 26.14 per cent to Rs 2,880 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,283 crore in the year-ago period.
Earlier this month, ABFRL has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire controlling stake (51 per cent) in TCNS Clothing for Rs 1,650 crore.
The transaction will be carried out through the acquisition of the founding promoter’s stake through a sale and purchase agreement and a conditional public open offer followed by a merger between the two entities.
The value of the promoter stake and open offer consideration for TCNS is Rs 1,650 crore for 51 per cent stake, ABFRL said in a press release.
“As part of the transaction, ABFRL will make a conditional open offer to acquire up to 29 per cent stake at Rs 503 per share from public shareholders and acquire the remaining stake from the founder promoters to reach an overall shareholding of 51 per cent in TCNS,” ABFRL said.
Pursuant to the above, TCNS will be amalgamated with ABFRL under the merger scheme wherein public shareholders of TCNS (as on effective date) will receive 11 shares of ABFRL for every six shares that they hold in TCNS.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals including approvals from the Competition Commission of India, SEBI, Stock Exchanges, and National Company Law Tribunal.
TCNS Clothing has ethnic brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Folksong and Elleven.
Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said in the release, “This deal is yet another marker of the Aditya Birla Group’s faith in the dynamism and buoyancy of the Indian consumer economy. As India stands on the cusp of a multi-decadal consumption boom, ABFRL is a forerunner in shaping the fashion landscape of our vibrant nation.”
