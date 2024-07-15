Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Angel One Q1 results: Profit rises 32.6% to Rs 293 cr as orders jump

Consolidated profit increased by 32.6% year-on-year to Rs 293 crore ($35.1 million) in the three months to June 30

Angel One

Analysts at HDFC Securities revised their earnings estimates for Angel One for the financial years 2025 and 2026 to reflect the impact of the new rules, effective from October, which could potentially reduce brokerages' revenue and transaction charges.

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian brokerage Angel One reported a higher first-quarter profit on Monday, boosted by a surge in orders amid increased trading activity.
Consolidated profit increased by 32.6% year-on-year to Rs 293 crore ($35.1 million) in the three months to June 30.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Indian benchmarks scaled record highs during the June quarter and logged their fifth straight quarterly gain, supported by policy continuity following the general election results and optimistic economic growth prospects.
The company's orders jumped nearly 86% year-on-year, with the total client base rose 64%. The average daily turnover also rose almost 93% to Rs 43.8 trillion.
Angel One, which provides trading and investing services through its app, reported a 74% increase in consolidated total revenue from operations to Rs 1,405 crore.
However, Angel One's total expenses nearly doubled due to its partnership with cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL).
The company, which competes with startups including Zerodha, Groww and Upstox, said its IPL-related expenses in the quarter stood at 1.15 billion rupees, constituting more than 11% of its total expenses.
The company's share in India's demat accounts rose 15.2% from 12.5% a year earlier.
Earlier this month, the market regulator directed exchanges to impose uniform fees from brokers instead of fees based on volumes, aiming to control the frenzy in India's derivative markets.
Analysts at HDFC Securities revised their earnings estimates for Angel One for the financial years 2025 and 2026 to reflect the impact of the new rules, effective from October, which could potentially reduce brokerages' revenue and transaction charges.
Angel One's shares closed 1.5% higher ahead of the results. The stock has lost about 36% of its value so far this year, as opposed to a 10% rise in the broader Nifty Financial Services Index.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Markets in overbought zone, avoid aggressive bets; Nifty's support at 24k

Cyber Securities

'Happened in 2023': Angel One responds to report of data leak of 8 mn users

Stocks, shares, stock maket

Stocks to watch, July 10: Angel One, Emcure Pharma, Mankind Pharma, M&M

PremiumBuy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds, investors

Angel ONE, Motilal, IIFL: Charts hint up to 24% downside for broking stocks

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Broking stocks fall up to 11% after Sebi directs MIIs to levy uniform fees

Topics : Angel one Q1 results EARNINGS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon