Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

Aurobindo Pharma posts 84% jump in Q2 profit on strong overseas demand

India's generic drug makers, which draw a significant share of revenue from the United States, are slowly recovering from the effects of eroding prices in the world's largest drug market

Aurobindo Pharma

Shares of Aurobindo closed 1.52% higher on Thursday ahead of the results

Reuters HYDERABAD
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's Aurobindo Pharma Ltd reported a better-than-expected 84.9% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by strong sales in core markets Europe and the United States amid stablising drug prices.
Consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the holding company rose to Rs 757 crore ($90.91 million) from 4.09 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts on an average had expected a profit of Rs 622 crore, according to LSEG data.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Hyderabad-based company, which makes anti-infectives, anti-diabetic and oncology medicine, said revenue from operations rose 25.7% to Rs 7,219 crore.
U.S. formulation sales, the company's largest segment accounting for 47% of its total revenue, rose 35.7% to Rs 3,385 crore, helped by strong performance in generic injectables unit Eugia. Europe formulation sales increased 16.7% to  Rs 1,769 crore, contributing 24.5% to Aurobindo's total revenue.
"This is yet another quarter with highest ever sales, driven by robust performance across the markets, and continued margin expansion, aided by operational leverage and efficiencies," Vice-Chairman Nithyananda Reddy said.
Aurobindo, which derives majority of its revenue through exports, is also into contract manufacturing services and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients ((APIs) crucial to a drug's desired health effect.
API sales rose 20.3% to Rs 1,166 crore.
India's generic drug makers, which draw a significant share of revenue from the United States, are slowly recovering from the effects of eroding prices in the world's largest drug market.
Shares of Aurobindo closed 1.52% higher on Thursday ahead of the results.
Rivals Sun Pharmaceutical and Dr Reddy's reported better-than-expected second-quarter profits on strong demand from the United States.

Also Read

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarath Reddy becomes approver in Delhi liquor case

Aurobindo Pharma profit increases 10% at Rs 571 cr in June quarter

Indian Overseas Bank soars 15% as Care Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to CoD

Aurobindo Pharma arm receives FDA nod for Testosterone Cypionate injection

ABFRL posts Rs 200.34 cr loss for Jul-Sep, sales at Rs 2,509.57 cr

Zee Entertainment Q2 results: Net profit rises 8.9% to Rs 122.96 crore

Bajaj Consumer Q2 results: Net profit rises 17.75% to 37.27 crore

Torrent Power's Q2 net profit rises 12% to Rs 543 cr on higher revenues

GSK's India arm posts 12.5% Q2 profit at Rs 218 cr on strong vaccine demand

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aurobindo Pharma Q2 results

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon