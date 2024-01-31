Sensex (    %)
                        
BoB Q3 results: PAT up 19% at Rs 4,579 cr; to raise upto Rs 2,500 cr in Q4

Its Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 14.72 per cent with Common Tier I Capital of 11.11 per cent at the end of December 2023

Bank of Baroda

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Bank of Baroda (BoB) announced on Wednesday that its net profit increased by 18.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,579 crore for the quarter ended December 2023 (Q3FY24), predominantly due to a fall in provisions and stable asset quality. The lender had posted a profit of Rs 3,875 crore in Q3FY23.

Sequentially, the public sector lender’s profit rose marginally from Rs 4,253 crore in the quarter ended September (Q2FY24).
Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, said the bank has posted a net profit above Rs 4,000 crore in each of the last four quarters, showing sustainability of profitability for the future. Its stock closed 4.38 per cent up at Rs 247.7 per share on BSE.

Its Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 14.72 per cent with Common Tier I Capital of 11.11 per cent at the end of December 2023. The capital impact of the hike in risk weights on unsecured consumer loans and exposure to non-banking finance companies was about 70 basis points. BoB plans to issue additional Tier-II capital bonds up to Rs 2,500 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 2023.

The Mumbai-based bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) expanded by just 2.6 per cent to Rs 11,101 crore in Q3FY24, compared to Rs 10,818 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, NII rose by 2.5 per cent from Rs 10,831 crore in Q2FY24.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) declined to 3.10 per cent in Q3FY24, compared to 3.27 per cent in Q3FY23. Sequentially, NIM was up from 3.07 per cent. BoB is guiding NIM to be around 3.15 per cent for FY24, Chand said in a media call after the announcement of results.

Non-interest income, comprising fees, commissions, treasury income, and recoveries, fell by 20.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,810 crore in Q3FY24. Sequentially, it fell from Rs 4,171 crore in Q2FY24.

Fees income rose 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,543 crore. Sequentially, it fell from Rs 1,996 crore in Q2FY24. Treasury income shrunk by 65.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 410 crore in the December 2023 quarter. It also fell from Rs 725 crore in Q2 FY24.

Its provisions and contingencies declined sharply to Rs 666 crore in Q3FY24 from Rs 2,403 crore in Q3FY23 and Rs 2,160 crore in Q2FY24.

The Provision Coverage Ratio, including technical write-offs, improved to 93.39 per cent in December from 92.34 per cent a year ago.

BoB’s Advances grew 13.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10.49 trillion in Q3FY24. The bank expects to grow its loan book by 14-16 per cent in the current financial year. Its personal loan portfolio expanded by 60.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 27,699 crore. The growth rate would moderate to 32-35 per cent Y-o-Y over the period, Chand said.

Total deposits increased 8.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 12.45 trillion. The bank has reduced the wholesale deposits and expects to grow deposits by around 12 per cent in FY24 with an emphasis on retail liabilities, he said. The share of low-cost deposits – current account and saving account (Casa) – in domestic books declined to 40.69 per cent at the end of December, down from 41.63 per cent a year ago.

Asset quality improved with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declining to 3.08 per cent in December from 4.53 per cent a year ago. Sequentially, it was down from 3.32 per cent in September 2023.

Net NPAs declined to 0.70 per cent in December from 0.99 per cent in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net NPAs were down from 0.76 per cent.
First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

