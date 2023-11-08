Sensex (0.05%)
64975.61 + 33.21
Nifty (0.19%)
19443.50 + 36.80
Nifty Midcap (0.99%)
40446.85 + 397.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.90%)
6186.70 + 55.45
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
43658.65 -79.25
Heatmap

BHEL Q2 results: Net loss at Rs 238 cr, income dips to Rs 5,305 cr

The company had also reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 343.89 crore in April-June period this fiscal year

Bhel

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 238.12 crore for September quarter 2023-24.
The company had logged a profit of Rs 12.10 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing showed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Total income dipped to Rs 5,305.38 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,418.74 crore in the same period year ago.
The company had also reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 343.89 crore in April-June period this fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bhel appoints IRPS officer Krishna Kumar Thakur as new HR Director

Titagarh Rail Systems-Bhel consortium bags contract from Indian Railways

Bhel loss widens to Rs 343 cr in June quarter due to higher expenses

BHEL reports 34.2% fall in net profit as higher material costs weigh

BHEL logs over 17% growth in new orders in 2022-23 to Rs 23,548 cr

Tata Power Q2 net profit rises to Rs 1,017 cr on strong growth in core biz

Welspun posts net profit at Rs 385 crore in Sep quarter on robust demand

Birla Corporation posts Rs 58.3 cr net profit in September quarter

Raymond Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 161 cr, revenue up 4% to Rs 2,253 cr

CESC net profit rises to Rs 363 crore in Sep qtr on higher revenues

Topics : Bhel Q2 results

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEENG vs NED LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructionsOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsWhy is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon