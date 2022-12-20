Capacit'e Infraprojects bags Rs 117 cr order from DLF to build Mall in Goa

Construction firm Capacit'e Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 117.20 crore from Ltd for the construction of a mall in .

The contract amount of Rs 117.20 crore excludes GST and labour cess.

"Capacit'e Ltd has been a preferred construction company for leading corporates in India. In line with this thought, entrusted responsibility for their mall project, company's managing director Rahul Katyal said.

Further, the company said that the order inflow for the current fiscal, along with the existing order book, gives it confidence to deliver good growth in the coming quarters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)