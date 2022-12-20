JUST IN
Telecos divided over benefits of artificial intelligence, big data tech
Larsen & Toubro commits Rs 11 cr to support over 100 schools in Tamil Nadu
Sundar Pichai calls on Jaishankar to discuss India's digital transformation
New assets, expansion to drive growth for mall firm Phoenix Mills
Entire op capacity now zero-waste-to-landfill certified: Adani Green Energy
1,260 mandis onboarded on eNAM in 25 states and UTs so far, says Tomar
NTPC Group crosses 3GW of operational renewable energy capacity
Jungle Ventures-backed BetterPlace raises $40 mn in series C funding
Waaree says will expand module manufacturing capacity to 12 GW by Mar 2023
Urban Company ties up with NSDC to train and certify new employees
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Telecos divided over benefits of artificial intelligence, big data tech
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Capacit'e Infraprojects bags Rs 117 cr order from DLF to build Mall in Goa

Construction firm Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 117.20 crore from DLF Ltd for the construction of a mall in Goa

Topics
Goa | DLF | Infraprojects

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Goa's Curlies nightclub
Representative Image

Construction firm Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 117.20 crore from DLF Ltd for the construction of a mall in Goa.

The contract amount of Rs 117.20 crore excludes GST and labour cess.

"Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd has been a preferred construction company for leading corporates in India. In line with this thought, DLF entrusted responsibility for their mall project, company's managing director Rahul Katyal said.

Further, the company said that the order inflow for the current fiscal, along with the existing order book, gives it confidence to deliver good growth in the coming quarters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Goa

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 17:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.