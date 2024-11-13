Business Standard
Dish TV Q2 results: Net loss at Rs 37 cr, revenue falls 17% to Rs 395.62 cr

The company posted a net profit of Rs 5.41 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a company filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Direct-to-home firm Dish TV India Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 37.38 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 5.41 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a company filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 17.43 per cent to Rs 395.62 crore in the September quarter. It stood at Rs 479.15 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Dish TV's total expenses in the September quarter declined 6.43 per cent to Rs 437.97 crore. Its expenses include the cost of goods and services, personnel cost and other expenses.

 

Total income of Dish TV, which includes other income, in the September quarter was down 17.55 per cent to Rs 400.59 crore.

Shares of Dish TV India Ltd settled at Rs 11.77 per scrip on the BSE, down 3.29 per cent from the previous close.

