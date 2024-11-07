Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Emami Q2 results: Net profit up 19% to Rs 213 crore on improved margins

Emami Q2 results: Net profit up 19% to Rs 213 crore on improved margins

The firm during the quarter raised its stake in Helios Lifestyle, the maker of The Man Company brand, from 50.4 to 98.3 per cent, reinforcing its focus on expanding its men's grooming portfolio

Emami

Photo: Facebook

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday reported a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in its net profit for the second quarter ended September 2024 reaching Rs 213 crore, driven by improved margins and steady growth in both domestic and international markets.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose by 3 per cent to Rs 891 crore, with the domestic segment advancing by 2.6 per cent and international business growing 6 per cent, excluding a 12 per cent rise outside of Bangladesh, the company said in a statement.

Gross margins for the quarter improved by 60 basis points to 70.7 per cent, reflecting strategic cost management. Earnings before interest, depreciation, tax, and amortisation (EBITDA) reached Rs 250 crore, up 7 per cent year-on-year, while EBITDA margins rose by 110 basis points to 28.1 per cent.

 

The company during the quarter raised its stake in Helios Lifestyle, the maker of The Man Company brand, from 50.4 per cent to 98.3 per cent, reinforcing its focus on expanding its men's grooming portfolio.

The board declared an interim dividend of 400 per cent, or Rs 4 per share, for FY25.

Emami informed that continued demand challenges in India, with high food inflation impacting mass consumer spending. Internationally, political unrest in key markets, including Bangladesh, posed temporary disruptions.

More From This Section

Q2 earnings, Q2

NCC Q2 results: Net profit doubles to Rs 163 cr on higher order inflows

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

ArcelorMittal net income falls 69% to $287 mn in September quarter

simplilearn

Simplilearn cuts Ebitda losses by 75% as FY24 revenue reaches Rs 773 crore

Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M Q2FY25 results: PAT up 35% at Rs 3,171 crore on strong auto sales

trent

Trent Q2FY25 results: PAT rises 44.3% to Rs 338.75 cr despite headwinds

Despite these pressures, Emami continued to expand its innovation pipeline, launching 11 new products during the quarter.

"Organised channels like modern trade, e-commerce, and institutional sales now contribute 26.6 per cent to our domestic business, a 190-basis point increase in the first half. We remain committed to achieving high single-digit revenue growth and double-digit EBITDA growth for FY'25," Mohan Goenka, vice chairman and whole-time director of Emami said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Harsha V Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director, Emami

Emami scouting inorganic opportunities in healthy foods, pet care sectors

Harsha V Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director, Emami

Emami expects Q-commerce channel to grow five-fold in 2 years: VC & MD

PremiumEmami Vice Chairman and Managing Director Harsha Vardhan Agarwal

Emami builds on acquisitions, eyes further growth with startup ventures

PremiumHarsha V Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director, Emami

Looking to invest in 8 to 10 strong brands: Emami V-C, MD Harsha V Agarwal

Emami

FMCG major Emami to acquire remaining 49.6% stake in 'The Man Company'

Topics : Emami Emami Ltd Emami Fair & Handsome Emami Limited

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon