Godrej Agrovet Q3 results: Profit falls 21% to Rs 91.84 cr on lower demand

Consolidated net profit fell to Rs 91.84 crore ($11.1 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31 from Rs 116 crore a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing

Godrej Agrovet bets on Astec, innovation to improve topline

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Godrej Agrovet reported a 21% fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by soft demand and inventory destocking.
Consolidated net profit fell to Rs 91.84 crore ($11.1 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31 from Rs 116 crore a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company's overall inventory levels have fallen 15.5% due to the ongoing destocking across the sector, according to analysts. This in turn affected the bottom line of the company.
Total expenses for the quarter rose 0.23%, while total revenue was flat at 23.45 billion rupees.
The animal feed segment, which constitutes more than half of the total revenue, rose 1.5%.
Shares of the company rose 1.9% on Thursday ahead of results.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

