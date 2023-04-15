close

HDFC Bank Q4 net rises 20% to Rs 12,594 cr, GNPA ratio improves to 1.12%

On a standalone basis, the bank reported a 19.81 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 12,047.45 crore

Press Trust of India Mumbai
HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 20 pc to Rs 12,594 cr

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 20.60 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 12,594.47 crore for the March 2023 quarter.

The country's largest private sector lender had reported a net profit of Rs 10,443.01 crore for the January-March period a year ago and Rs 12,698.32 crore in the preceding December quarter.

For FY23, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 45,997.11 crore against Rs 38,052.75 crore in FY22.

On a standalone basis, the bank reported a 19.81 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 12,047.45 crore.

Its overall income on a standalone basis grew to Rs 53,850 crore compared to Rs 41,086 crore in the year-ago period.

The overall provisions for loan losses and other aspects stood at Rs 2,685.37 crore for the reporting quarter against Rs 3,312.35 crore a year ago.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.12 per cent at the end of March from 1.17 per cent a year ago and 1.23 per cent in December 2022.

Topics : HDFC Bank | Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

