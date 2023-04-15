HDFC Bank Q4 net rises 20% to Rs 12,594 cr, GNPA ratio improves to 1.12%

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 20.60 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 12,594.47 crore for the March 2023 quarter.

The country's largest private sector lender had reported a net profit of Rs 10,443.01 crore for the January-March period a year ago and Rs 12,698.32 crore in the preceding December quarter.

For FY23, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 45,997.11 crore against Rs 38,052.75 crore in FY22.

On a standalone basis, the bank reported a 19.81 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 12,047.45 crore.

Its overall income on a standalone basis grew to Rs 53,850 crore compared to Rs 41,086 crore in the year-ago period.

The overall provisions for loan losses and other aspects stood at Rs 2,685.37 crore for the reporting quarter against Rs 3,312.35 crore a year ago.

Also Read 2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO LIC may look at composite licence post amendment in Insurance Laws Den Network's Q4 net profit rises over two-fold to Rs 126.20 crore Wells Fargo reports beat on earnings, profit rise on higher rates Citigroup's Q1 profit beats estimate on higher interest income from loans JPMorgan profit surges 52% in Q1 on back of robust consumer business Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.12 per cent at the end of March from 1.17 per cent a year ago and 1.23 per cent in December 2022.