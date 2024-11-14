Business Standard
Hero MotoCorp Q2: Profit at Rs 1.2k cr on high sale of mid-range motorcycle

Analysts were expecting a profit of Rs 1,154 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

India's top two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, reported second-quarter profit above estimates on Thursday, helped by higher sales of its mid-range motorcycles.

The company's standalone profit came in at 12.04 billion rupees ($142.6 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, up 14% from the year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 11.54 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hero MotoCorp Q2 results Motorbikes

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

