Hero MotoCorp Q2: Profit at Rs 1.2k cr on high sale of mid-range motorcycle

India's top two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, reported second-quarter profit above estimates on Thursday, helped by higher sales of its mid-range motorcycles.
The company's standalone profit came in at 12.04 billion rupees ($142.6 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, up 14% from the year earlier.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 11.54 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)