close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Brigade Enterprises Q4 profit at Rs 63 cr, FY23 profit stands at 222 cr

The company has a strong pipeline of ongoing projects of around 20 million square feet and upcoming projects of 7.5 million square feet, she said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Brigade Group

Brigade Group logo (Credit: www.brigadegroup.com)

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 6:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 63 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 11.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 872.11 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 964.72 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit stood at Rs 222.17 crore in the last fiscal as against a net loss of Rs 64.76 crore in the 2021-22 financial year.

Total income rose to Rs 3,563.21 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal from Rs 3,065.51 crore in the previous year.

Commenting on the results, Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd said, "...our real estate business outperformed during the fourth quarter, enabling us to end the year with highest ever sales. Leasing and hospitality also contributed significantly to the overall growth of the company in 2022-23."

The company has a strong pipeline of ongoing projects of around 20 million square feet and upcoming projects of 7.5 million square feet, she said.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Brigade Enterprises sells properties worth Rs 2,618.5 cr in Apr-Dec FY23

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Result out, all details here

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Everything you need to know

Cummins reports 61% jump in Q4 profit on robust domestic, int'l demand

Hitachi Energy net profit dips 1.68% to Rs 51 cr in March quarter

Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%

Hindalco Q4 results: Profit falls 48% to Rs 832 cr, Rs 3 dividend declared

Lenovo India logs $1.9 bn in FY23, over 5 mn products being made locally

"We are confident that we will sustain the momentum and will increase growth in the coming financial year," Shankar said.

Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading property developers.

The company has developed many projects across the cities of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Gift City, Gujarat with developments across residential, office, retail, hospitality and education sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Brigade Enterprises Q4 Results annual performance

First Published: May 24 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Brigade Enterprises Q4 profit at Rs 63 cr, FY23 profit stands at 222 cr

Brigade Group
2 min read

Fashion retailer Myntra launches ChatGPT feature, says industry first

Myntra
2 min read

Cummins reports 61% jump in Q4 profit on robust domestic, int'l demand

Cummins India
2 min read

Hitachi Energy net profit dips 1.68% to Rs 51 cr in March quarter

Image
2 min read

Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%

Nykaa, beauty care products
1 min read

Most Popular

Amara Raja Batteries Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 41% to Rs 139 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read
Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

NMDC Q4 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 2,277 cr, revenue falls 13%

Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr
2 min read

Biocon Q4 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 313 cr, revenue up 57%

SAT stays Biocon insider trading order
3 min read

India's airlines: Both Go First and bankruptcy laws need a rescue

Go First
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon