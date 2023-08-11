Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

JSPL net profit declines 13% to Rs 1,692 crore in Q1 due to high expenses

The company's total income was at Rs 12,643 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 13,069 crore in the year-ago period

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL)

Shares of the company closed at Rs 698.40 apiece on the BSE, up 3.28 per cent from its previous close.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Private steel player Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Friday posted a 13 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,692 crore for the June quarter due to higher expenses.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 1,990 crore in the April-June period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's total income was at Rs 12,643 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 13,069 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total expenses rose to Rs 10,876 crore from Rs 10,566 crore.
"We have achieved a significant milestone of successfully commissioning our state-of-the-art pellet plant at Angul (Odisha).
"We have also signed mining lease for two thermal coal mines -- Gare Palma IV/6 and Utkal C -- which will lead to consistent availability of coal for our thermal coal requirements in DRI (Directly Reduced Iron) kilns, coal gasification and power plants at lower costs," JSPL Managing Director Bimlendra Jha said in a statement.

Also Read

JSPL promoter Naveen Jindal explores potential $3 billion funding

Agreements with 26 cos signed under PLI scheme for specialty steel: Scindia

Early days of optimism for steel firms as prices move up in China

India steel imports from Russia rise to eight-year high in April-Jan: Data

Graves a barrier for Jindal's $2 billion South African iron-ore mine

Muthoot Finance posts first quarterly profit growth in six quarters

ABB India's net profit doubles to Rs 296 cr in Q1 due to higher revenue

Orient Green Power Company's net profit rises 6% to Rs 9.29 cr in Q1

NMDC's consolidated net profit grows 13% to Rs 1,661 cr in June quarter

TV Today Network's net profit declines 75% to Rs 8.78 crore in Q1

During the quarter, the company's steel production rose 2.5 per cent to 2.04 MT, from 1.99 MT a year ago. Sales grew 5.74 per cent to 1.84 MT as compared to 1.74 MT.
JSPL said its Chirodzi mine in Mozambique produced 1.12 Million Tonne Run Of Mine (MT ROM), up 14 per cent over 0.98 MT ROM in the March quarter.
In South Africa, the Kiepersol mine produced 116 KT ROM in the June quarter as against 115 KT ROM in the preceding three months.
JSPL's Russel Vale mine in Australia produced 132 KT ROM in the three months ended June compared to 157 KT ROM in the March quarter.
Shares of the company closed at Rs 698.40 apiece on the BSE, up 3.28 per cent from its previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JSPL profit margins company Q1 results Jindal Steel and Power Limited

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon