Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Kirloskar Industries profit after tax dips 9% to Rs 94 cr in June quarter

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 102.9 crore in the first quarter of FY23, Kirloskar Industries said in a statement

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kirloskar Industries Ltd on Saturday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year drop in its consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 94 crore for June quarter of the ongoing financial year.
The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 102.9 crore in the first quarter of FY23, Kirloskar Industries said in a statement.
The total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,518.2 crore, as compared to Rs 1,513.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said.
Kirloskar Industries Managing Director Mahesh Chhabria said the company is now entering into an exciting phase of its business realignment plan, and that "Avante's first project is progressing as planned and we expect to complete it at the end of the year."

Kirloskar Industries also said in the statement that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Avante Spaces Ltd, has issued 27,24,868 fully paid-up equity shares on June 30, to the company on the conversion of Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs), basis fair valuation of equity shares as well as Unsecured Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) of Avante Spaces Limited.

Also Read

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

Shopping mall operators' revenue may rise 7-9% this fiscal: Crisil report

Kirloskar Brothers Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 321% YoY to Rs 33 cr

HDFC Capital to hike stake in proptech startup Reloy by up to 2.4%

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

JK Cement profit declines 29.4% to Rs 113.46 crore in June quarter

Eveready Industries Q1 profit up 13.8% to Rs 24.86 cr, revenue up 8.4%

Indiabulls Real Estate sale bookings down 75% to Rs 74 cr in June quarter

PTC India consolidated net profit up 5.62% to Rs 143 cr in June quarter

NHPC posts 4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,095 cr in Q1

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Q1 results company Real Estate

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon