NLC India Q4 results: PAT declines 86% to Rs 114 cr due to lower income

The PSU is a navratna company under the Ministry of Coal. Its core business is mining and power generation.

State-owned NLC India Ltd on Wednesday reported 86.2 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 114.23 crore for the March quarter due to lower income.

The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 829.67 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India said in a filing to the BSE.

In a statement the company said its profit after tax for the year ended March 31, 2024 was at Rs 1,868 crore over Rs 1,426 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023, registering a growth of 31 per cent.

