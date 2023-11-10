Sensex (0.11%)
ONGC posts 20% drop in quarterly profit on lower crude oil prices

ONGC's total crude oil production fell 2.1% to 5.25 million metric tons (MMT), while total gas production dropped 2.8%

ONGC

Reuters Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 9:32 PM IST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on Friday posted a more than 20% drop in second-quarter profit, dragged down by lower prices for crude oil.
Crude prices have fallen more than 35% from their peak in the September quarter last year amid economic uncertainties and easing concerns over supply.
The company's profit fell to 102.16 billion Indian rupees ($1.23 billion) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 128.26 billion rupees a year earlier.
Crude oil price realisation, or the price at which it sells the product, was down 11.2% at $84.84 per barrel in the latest quarter, compared with $95.50 a year earlier, while realisations in its joint ventures fell 16.4% to $79.41, the country's top explorer said in a statement.
ONGC's total crude oil production fell 2.1% to 5.25 million metric tons (MMT), while total gas production dropped 2.8%.
Oil India reported a more than 80% drop in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as it set aside 23.63 billion rupees for an ongoing litigation.
($1 = 83.2223 Indian rupees)
 
(Reporting by Sethuraman NR and Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon