Procter & Gamble raises sales outlook, says demand is stabilising





Procter & Gamble Co. raised its sales projection for the fiscal year ending in June, citing higher prices and a slight increase in demand for some of its products.

By Daniela Sirtori-Cortina and Leslie Patton



“Our volumes are starting to stabilize, which is what we wanted to see,” Schulten said, adding that because of high labor and commodity costs, “we are not in a position to raise the bottom-line forecast at this point.” The outlook and quarterly results outpaced expectations in key metrics, highlighting that the US economic slowdown appears to be relatively contained even as elevated inflation restricts household spending. The Head & Shoulders shampoo manufacturer said total unit sales fell 3% in the quarter ended in March. That decline is less than what analysts expected and smaller than the one P&G posted the previous quarter. The volume of products sold increased in the US, Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said in an interview.



Yet there’s “no broad-based relief in terms of input costs,” Schulten said on the call. Costs have eased for transportation, warehousing and some commodities, but others, such as ammonium, are still on the rise. And while pulp prices have declined, some mills are shutting down for maintenance. Moreover, foreign exchange rates are still a detriment, Schulten said in the interview. Shares rose as much as 2.5% Friday in premarket trading in New York.Excluding Russia, the volume decline would have amounted to 2%, Schulten said Friday on a call with reporters. Rebounding consumption in China following its reopening after strict Covid-19 lockdowns also helped limit the unit sales decline.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says



“Lower costs and lighter foreign-currency headwinds should play an increasing role, expanding gross margin, while productivity savings help boost operating margin — even if volume remains subdued for the short term.”

— Deborah Aitken, senior consumer analyst



Europe drove the volume declines in businesses such as fabric- and baby-care, P&G said. One of the reasons is that store brands have higher household penetration in Europe than in the US, and many have been slower to raise prices than branded counterparts, Schulten said. Organic sales in the quarter rose 7%, powered mostly by a 10% jump in prices that helped offset a decline in unit sales. But volume in the company’s beauty segment inched up 1% thanks in part to new launches. Health-care goods also experienced a slight advance in volume during the respiratory-illness season, while organic sales for the division rose 9%. P&G sells Vicks cough and cold products.