Supercross announces handing over MOU to launch Indian racing league
Business Standard

PTC India net profit more than trebles to Rs 157 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

Power trading solution provider PTC India's consolidated net profit more than trebled to Rs 157.11 crore in the March 2022 quarter, mainly due to lower expenses.

Topics
PTC India | Trading

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PTC India
PTC India

Power trading solution provider PTC India's consolidated net profit more than trebled to Rs 157.11 crore in the March 2022 quarter, mainly due to lower expenses.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 49.77 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

Its total expenses dipped to Rs 2,890.57 in the quarter from Rs 3,792.56 crore a year ago.

The total income also declined to Rs 3,107.04 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,925.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 551.67 crore in 2021-22 fiscal compared to Rs 457.62 crore in 2020-21.

However, the total income in the fiscal came down to Rs 16,879.77 crore from Rs 18,373.66 crore earlier.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 20:27 IST

`
