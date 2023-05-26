close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

M&M Q4 net profit rises 18% to Rs 2,637 cr, automobile unit leads

Company announces dividend of Rs 16.25 per share for FY23

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
Mahindra & Mahindra

File photo: The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported a 18 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,637 crore for the fourth quarter of Financial Year 2022-23 (Q4 FY23), compared to Rs 2,237 crore in the same period in FY22 and helped by robust performance by its businesses.
The Mumbai-based company’s revenue from operations in Q4 FY23 increased 31 per cent at Rs 22,571.4 crore, from Rs 17,237 crore in Q4 FY22.

M&M said that on a consolidated level for full FY23 it made a record annual net profit of Rs 10,282 crore, up 56 per cent and driven by successful launches by the automobile unit, growth in farm equipment, strong operating performance by the financial services division and value unlocking through monetisation/partnerships.
“It has been a blockbuster year for the group. Auto led the way with record-breaking launches, as we regained the top spot for SUV revenue market share. LCVs, farm equipment, and electric 3 wheelers continue to strengthen our leadership position,” said Anish Shah, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of M&M.

The auto segment’s standalone revenue in Q4 FY23 increased 35 per cent at Rs 16,400 crore. The standalone revenue of the farm equipment segment increased 29 per cent to Rs 5,584 crore.
Q4 PBIT (profit before interest and tax) margin for the automotive segment was at 7.3 per cent, up 190 bps. For the farm sector the PBIT margin was at 16.7 per cent, up 100 bps.  

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%

Mahindra can't build Scorpio fast enough; plans a boost in production

Former Mahindra chairman Keshub Mahindra passes away at age of 99

BEML profit grows 18% YoY to Rs 158 cr in Jan-Mar quarter as expenses dip

Axiscades Technologies net profit grows 55% YoY to Rs 16 cr in Q4

Grasim Industries Q4 results: Net profit falls 91% to Rs 93.51 crore

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Mahindra Q4 PAT up 18% at Rs 2,637 cr; revenue at Rs 32,366 cr


On the operational front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) increased 44.5 per cent to Rs 2,797.4 crore from Rs 1,936 crore in Q4 FY23. Ebitda margin in FY23 improved 120 bps to 12.4 per cent from 11.2 per cent, year-on-year.
“Secular revenue growth across the group along with strong operating leverage has helped us cross the milestone of Rs 10,000 crore in profits. Our sharp focus on capital allocation, monetization and innovative partnerships continues to unlock value,” said Manoj Bhat, group chief financial officer of M&M.

Operational profits improved significantly as a result of volume growth, timely pricing actions, easing commodity inflation and stringent control over fixed costs
“We are excited about the market momentum in both the auto and farm equipment segments and about crossing the milestone of 1.1 million vehicles in FY23. The response to new products has been very good with exciting new launches planned over the next 12 months. The efforts on cost management have led to consistent margin improvement,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M.

At a board meeting to approve the quarterly results, M&M announced a dividend of Rs 16.25 per share for FY23.
M&M’s stock closed at Rs 1,277, down 0.06 per cent on the BSE. 

M & M

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results

First Published: May 26 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Calling Sri Lanka: Airtel's expansion a challenge or opportunity?

Bharti Airtel
6 min read

AGEL commissions 130-MW wind plant in Guj; portfolio crosses 1 GW-mark

Wind turbines; Image courtesy: Gamesa
1 min read

Reliance Consumer Products partners General Mills to launch Alan's Bugles

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

BEML profit grows 18% YoY to Rs 158 cr in Jan-Mar quarter as expenses dip

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solution to invest $4.3 bn in US battery plant

Hyundai, Hyundai Motor
2 min read

Most Popular

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges nearly all its HZL stake to raise funds

Vedanta
3 min read

Third round of layoffs: Meta's senior India executives get pink slips

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Vi cuts net loss to Rs 6.4K crore; logs first post-merger revenue rise

vodafone, idea, VI
2 min read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Sun Pharma
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon