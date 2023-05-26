M&M Q4 net profit rises 18% to Rs 2,637 cr, automobile unit leads

The Mumbai-based company’s revenue from operations in Q4 FY23 increased 31 per cent at Rs 22,571.4 crore, from Rs 17,237 crore in Q4 FY22.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported a 18 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,637 crore for the fourth quarter of Financial Year 2022-23 (Q4 FY23), compared to Rs 2,237 crore in the same period in FY22 and helped by robust performance by its businesses.