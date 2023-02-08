JUST IN
Business Standard

Samvardhana Motherson's profit jumps 85% in Q3 on demand recovery

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd said its third-quarter profit jumped 85%, meeting estimates.

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Profit

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd said its third-quarter profit jumped 85%, meeting estimates, helped by a recovery in demand for vehicles in Europe and at home.

The Noida-based company, formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems, reported a consolidated profit of 4.54 billion rupees ($55.03 million) for the quarter, compared to 2.45 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 4.53 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBSE data.

Europe, a key market of the company, saw a sharp monthly increase in new car registrations towards the end of 2022, according to European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Samvardhana Motherson's modules and polymer products segments, which contributes to around 54% of revenue, rose 18.2% to 109.45 billion rupees, driven by strength in Europe from the previous quarter. However, growth in other regions were muted.

The wiring harness business grew 24%.

Total revenue from operations rose 25.5% to 202.26 billion rupees, led by volume recovery and a favourable product mix, the company said, adding it continued to share inflationary costs with customers and debt levels remained under control.

($1 = 82.5025 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 18:26 IST

