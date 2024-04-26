Business Standard
SBI Life Insurance Q4 results: PAT rises 4.4% to Rs 811 cr, VNB up 9%

The value of new business (VNB) - the expected profit from new policies - rose 9.5% to 55.50 billion rupees ($666.1 million). The VNB margin contracted to 28.1% from 30.1% a year earlier

Rivals HDFC Life Insurance Co and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance both reported a weaker new business margin on a higher share of ULIPs.

India's SBI Life Insurance reported a weaker new business margin for the year ended March 31, hurt by a rising share of low-margin products amid shifting customer preferences.
 
The value of new business (VNB) - the expected profit from new policies - rose 9.5% to 55.50 billion rupees ($666.1 million). The VNB margin contracted to 28.1% from 30.1% a year earlier.
 
Life insurers have seen a rise in the share of low-margin unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) amid a strong domestic equity market. This has weighed heavily on the insurers' VNB margins, analysts said.
 
The NSE Nifty 50 Index rose 2.7% in the March quarter, logging its fourth straight quarterly gain and scaling record highs.
SBI Life said its ULIP segment made up 60% of its overall product mix by annualised premium equivalent (APE). The share was 55% a year earlier.
 
SBI Life's ULIP share is the highest among its peers but the company is able to cushion its margins better with its low-cost structure, analysts have said.
 
APE, a key metric for insurers, is a gauge of sales that gives the annualised total value of all single premium and recurring premium policies. The company's APE sales rose 17% to 197.20 billion rupees for the year.
 
SBI Life posted a net premium income growth of 26% to 251.16 billion rupees for the three months ended March 31. Meanwhile, investment income had a more than nine-fold jump to 108.12 billion rupees.
 
Profit after tax rose 4.4% to 8.11 billion rupees from a year earlier.
 
Rivals HDFC Life Insurance Co and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance both reported a weaker new business margin on a higher share of ULIPs.
 
Shares closed 2% lower ahead of the results.

