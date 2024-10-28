Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Suzlon Energy Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 96% at Rs 200 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 96% at Rs 200 crore

The renewable energy major's net profit was recorded at Rs 200.20 crore for Q2FY25, missing analyst estimates

Suzlon

Photo: Shutterstock

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Suzlon Energy posted a 95.71 per cent rise in consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) due to increased revenue driven by robust order inflow for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (Q2FY25).
 
The renewable energy major’s net profit was recorded at Rs 200.20 crore for Q2FY25, missing analyst estimates.
 
Revenue from operations rose 47.6 per cent to Rs 2,092.99 crore for Q2FY25, compared with Rs 1,417.21 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 
Expenses increased 48.6 per cent to Rs 1,919.65 crore for Q2FY25, compared with Rs 1,291.26 crore in the previous year.
 
 
“In a relatively challenging environment due to prolonged heavy monsoons, we have been able to deliver consistent growth with robust margins and a 96 per cent Y-o-Y profit," said Himanshu Mody, chief financial officer, Suzlon Group.
 
The order book is currently recorded at 5.1 gigawatts (GW). This total is divided into three primary segments: Commercial & Industrial (C&I), Captive & Retail, which account for 54 per cent of the order book or 2.7 GW; Central & State Bids, contributing 23 per cent or 1.2 GW; and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), representing 23 per cent or 1.2 GW.

More From This Section

Burger king

Restaurant Brands Q2 results: Loss widens to Rs 60 crore, revenue up 1%

Q2 earnings, Q2

Paramount Cables Q2 results: PAT rises 4% to Rs 20 cr on higher income

Flipkart

Flipkart marketplace arm revenue grows 21%, losses reduce by 41% in FY24

LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance Q2 FY25 results: Net profit up 12% to Rs 1,328 crore

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 303 cr

 
“Our core business is now on a solid foundation to capitalise on market momentum. We’ve fortified our leadership team, stabilised our new product offerings, ramped up our manufacturing capacity, enhanced our project execution capabilities, and built a robust order book,” said Girish Tanti, vice chairman, Suzlon Group.
 
Suzlon Group entered into an agreement with NTPC Green Energy, the renewables arm of NTPC, last month to build a 1,166 megawatt (MW) project in Gujarat, the country’s largest wind energy order to date.
 
Suzlon’s Ebitda margin for Q2FY25 was recorded at 14.1 per cent, a slight decrease from 15.9 per cent in the corresponding period last year.
 
“We are making long-term investments by implementing a series of strategic measures to enhance our organisational capabilities and grow the business sustainably. This strategy will also help drive our competitiveness to enhance efficiency and profitability," said Mody.
 
The company's shares closed at Rs 70.85 per share, up 5.07 per cent, while the benchmark Sensex was higher by 0.76 per cent at 80,005.04 points.
 

Also Read

Suzlon

Suzlon Q2 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 201 cr, income at Rs 2,121 cr

Suzlon

Suzlon gets Jindal Renewables wind plant deal for green steel production

suzlon

Suzlon Energy shares drop over 4% after BSE, NSE serve warning letter

Sterlite Power Transmission

Morgan Stanley double upgrades Tata Power, Torrent Power; check out details

Wind power, Suzlon

Suzlon Energy shares rise 3% on winning large wind energy order from NTPC

Topics : Suzlon Energy renewable energy Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon