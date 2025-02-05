Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 04:03 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Tamilnadu Petro Q3 result: PAT rises to Rs 10.31 cr, income at Rs 465.13 cr

Tamilnadu Petro Q3 result: PAT rises to Rs 10.31 cr, income at Rs 465.13 cr

The company incurred Rs 86 lakh in material damage and plant restoration expenses during the quarter under review, following the impact of Cyclone Michaung in December 2023

Q3 result

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Petrochemicals manufacturer Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 10.31 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, driven by efficient cost management and improved realisations, the company said on Wednesday.

The Chennai-based company, a leader in the production of industrial intermediate chemicals and chlorine, had recorded a profit after tax of Rs 2.44 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Standalone revenue for the October-December 2024 quarter grew to Rs 465.13 crore from Rs 351.98 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd said its operating performance reflected optimal production, efficient cost management, and improved realisations in the current competitive environment.

 

The company incurred Rs 86 lakh in material damage and plant restoration expenses during the quarter under review, following the impact of Cyclone Michaung in December 2023.

Also Read

FIITJEE

Noida Police freezes over 300 FIITJEE accounts, seize Rs 60L in cash

kia

Govt issues notice to Kia for $155 mn tax evasion, company denies charges

Supreme Court, SC

SC collegium approves appointment of five additional judges as permanent

share market stock market trading

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 313pts, Nifty ends at 23,696; Smallcap shares outperform

Modi, Narendra Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 to feature Sadhguru, Deepika Padukone, Mary Kom

"Our Q3 results reflect revenue growth and increased profitability despite macroeconomic challenges. This performance stems from optimal production planning and efficient cost management," TPL Vice Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said.

"We remain committed to sustainable manufacturing practices," he added, commenting on the company's financial performance.

At the board meeting held on February 4, the company announced the elevation of Whole-Time Director (Operations) D Senthi Kumar to Managing Director with immediate effect.

The board also appointed Manish Nagpal as an additional director under the non-executive, non-independent category and named C Parthiban as the Chief Financial Officer, effective February 12, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Apollo Micro Systems, AMS

Apollo Micro Systems Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps 83% to Rs 18 crore

jockey page industries

Page Industries Q3 results: Net profit rises to Rs 205 cr, revenue up 7%

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Life Q3 results: Net profit jumps 30% to Rs 1,024 cr on strong demand

max financial

Max Financial Services Q3 results: Net profit falls 59% to Rs 70 cr

Q3 result

V-Mart Retail Q3 results: Net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 71.63 cr

Topics : Tamilnadu Petroproducts Q3 results Petroleum sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon