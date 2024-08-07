Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TVS Credit Services Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 140.43 cr

The Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 26,351 crore as of June 30, 2024, TVS Credit Services Ltd said

TVS Credit

TVS Credit currently serves over 1.50 crore customers till date: Released statement

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading non-banking finance company TVS Credit Services Ltd has reported a 20 per cent growth in its net profit for the April-June 2024 quarter at Rs 140.43 crore, the company said on Wednesday.
The company had registered a net profit of Rs 117.26 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 1,606.43 crore, as compared to Rs 1,349.20 crore registered a year ago.
The Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 26,351 crore as of June 30, 2024, TVS Credit Services Ltd said in a statement today.
"The company continued to maintain its strong growth momentum in disbursements during Q1 FY'25 primarily driven by increase in distribution reach supported by growth in consumption and increase in penetration," the company said.
TVS Credit currently serves over 1.50 crore customers till date, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

TVS SCS wins 3-year contract from manufacturing firm JCB for Vadodara unit

TVS Mobility, Mitsubishi Corp sign deal for employee exchange programme

TVS SCS Q1FY25 results: Net profit at Rs 7.5 cr on growth in revenue

TVS Mobility arm acquires automotive components supplier Roberto Nuti

Mitsubishi Corp gets CCI's approval to acquire stakes in two TVS group cos

Topics : TVS Group tvs Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon