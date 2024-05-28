Business Standard
Wockhardt Q4 results: Net loss at Rs 177 cr, revenue rises to Rs 700 cr

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 700 crore for the period under review as compared with Rs 678 crore in the same period of FY23, the Mumbai-based drugmaker said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Drug firm Wockhardt on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 177 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.
The company had reported a net loss of Rs 237 crore in the January-March quarter of 2022-23.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 700 crore for the period under review as compared with Rs 678 crore in the same period of FY23, the Mumbai-based drugmaker said in a regulatory filing.
 
For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company reported a net loss of Rs 472 crore against a net loss of Rs 621 crore in 2022-23 fiscal.
Revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,798 crore in FY24 compared with Rs 2,651 crore in FY23.
The company said its board approved the re-appointment of Habil Khorakiwala as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years with effect from March 1, 2025, to February 28, 2030.
Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 0.49 per cent down at Rs 557.95 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: May 28 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

