Home / Companies / Results / Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

company reported 9 per cent on-year increase in its average revenue per occupied bed (Arpob) at Rs 30,551 in Q1FY25, with bed occupancy rising to 61 per cent in Q1 from 51 per cent last year

Yatharth Hospital

The company plans to expand its bed capacity to 2,800-3,000 beds by FY28 | Photo: X @Yatharth_Health

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Yatharth Hospitals and Trauma Care Services reported a 60 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25) at Rs 30.4 crore, up from Rs 19 crore reported for the same period last year.

The hospital’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 211.8 crore in Q1FY25, a 37 per cent Y-o-Y rise from Rs 154.5 crore in Q1FY24.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 30 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 53.7 crore in the June quarter, with Ebitda margins at 25.3 per cent, down from 26.8 per cent in Q1FY24.

The drop in margins is attributed to operating losses at Yatharth’s newly operationalised Faridabad hospital, according to the company's statement.

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 21 per cent drop in net profit, while revenue grew by 19 per cent, from Rs 38.3 crore and Rs 177.8 crore reported in Q4FY24, respectively.

The company reported a 9 per cent on-year increase in its average revenue per occupied bed (Arpob) at Rs 30,551 in Q1FY25, with bed occupancy rising to 61 per cent in the June quarter from 51 per cent in the same period last year.

Commenting on the company’s June quarter results, Yatharth Tyagi, whole time director, Yatharth Hospitals, said that oncology and robotic surgeries continue to be key drivers in Yatharth’s increasing Arpob and overall occupancy.

“We continue to professionalise our management and bolster our finance team, with the addition of three key management personnel this quarter, to strengthen our cash flows and balance sheet, and steadfastly pursue our expansion strategy.”

The company plans to expand its bed capacity to 2,800-3,000 beds by FY28, increasing the share of super specialties and introducing oncology and robotics to drive further Arpob improvement.

Speaking on the expansion strategy, Tyagi said that the company’s clear strategy focuses on expanding its footprint across North India, ensuring it continues to lead and innovate in the healthcare sector.

Topics : Yatharth Hospital Healthcare sector Health sector Q1 results corporate earnings

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

